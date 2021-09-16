St. Cloud Pharmacist ‘Spills The Beans’ On The Flu Shot

Are you someone who is on the fence about getting your flu shot this year? Jason Miller and Anna Andvik from Coborn's Pharmacy stopped by earlier this week to discuss the importance of getting your flu shot this year. They answered some pretty important questions that people have been asking.

WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT "THE TWINDEMIC?"

What is a "TWINDEMIC?" You guessed it. Think about the worst case scenario. If we have a bad flu season on top of a continued bad COVID outbreak, it could be disastrous. With hospital beds at 95% capacity already, there would probably be no room for someone with the flu to be able to stay at the hospital if they needed to. It could be a serious problem. The best way to avoid a Twindemic from happening, is to do what we can to protect ourselves and our families by getting a flu vaccine.

Oddly enough, last year we had some of the lowest numbers of flu that we have ever seen. It turns out that vaccinations, masking, good hygiene habits,(like washing your hands for at least 20 seconds) and social distancing, worked great on the flu. Take that flu!

WHEN IS THE BEST TIME TO GET A FLU SHOT?

So the biggest question is, when is the best time to get the flu shot? The CDC says starting in September and ideally by October would be the best time to ensure that the vaccine is working long enough for almost everyone to get through peak flu season, typically in February.

WHO NEEDS TO GET A FLU SHOT?

Pretty much, everyone should get the flu shot. Children 6 months old and up should get the flu shot. Young children may need to see their Pediatrician to get their shot. Coborn’s and CashWise pharmacies can vaccinate all patients ages 6 years old and up.

CAN I GET THE FLU FROM GETTING THE FLU SHOT?

If someone told you that they got the flu from the flu shot, they are wrong. Maybe they thought they had the flu, as sometimes, if you haven't had a flu vaccine for some time, you may feel a little achy. That's normal and it's a good thing. It's your body building up its immune system so if the flu DOES try to attack, it won't be able to. I've been getting the flu shot for the past few years, and this year, after getting the shot, I've really had NO symptoms. You ABSOLUTELY cannot get the flu from the flu shot. Anyone that tells you they did, doesn't understand how it works.

WHERE CAN YOU GET A FLU SHOT?

Pretty much, any pharmacy in the area will be able to give flu shots, and Coborn’s and CashWise Pharmacies can get you your flu shot with no appointment necessary, plus you’ll even get 25 cents off a gallon of gas by using your More Rewards account.

CAN I GET MY FLU SHOT AND COVID SHOT AT THE SAME TIME?

The answer is...YES! You can. In the beginning, the health care professionals weren't sure, but now they have learned that it is safe to get both vaccinations at the same time if needed.

WHAT IS THE 'HIGH-DOSE' FLU SHOT, AND WHO SHOULD GET IT?

As we get older, our immune system doesn’t work as well as it did when we were younger. Anyone over age 65 should get the high-dose flu vaccine.

LETS TALK ABOUT ONE MORE THING....

Okay. I get it. You're afraid of needles. Seriously, I was too. But the advancements in needle technology has been so amazing. Shots really don't hurt much anymore. The needles have better designs, including being thinner. Just do what I do. Don't look at the needle. Look at the ceiling and sing, "LALALALALALALALA.." for the 5 seconds it takes to get a shot. Yes...YOU CAN.

