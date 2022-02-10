St. Cloud Fire Chief: Check Your Smoke Detectors

ST. CLOUD -- With the recent deadly house fire in St. Cloud, the city's fire chief has a reminder to all residents to check the batteries in your smoke detectors.

That's one of the leading things you can do to protect your family. You can do everything under the sun to prevent a fire, but if something happens at least get people woken up and out of the house, so we can come handle it quickly.

Chief Matt Love says you should also check the batteries in your carbon monoxide detector while you're at it.

The fatal fire happened in the early morning hours on January 31st in the 100 block of 17th Avenue South.

We haven't had a lot of snow recently, but we know there is still more coming. Love reminds you, the next time we get dumped on, to make sure the hydrant in front of your home is clear of any snowdrifts.

I look at the hydrants when I drive through the town and I think, 'oh my goodness, that's going to be a tough one for us to access.' If you have a hydrant in front of your house or in your neighborhood when you get done with the sidewalk and the driveway clear the area near the hydrant.

The St. Cloud Fire Department has had 943 calls for service so far this year.