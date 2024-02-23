St. Cloud Educator Excels, Named Teacher of the Month

Each month we recognize a teacher in the area who has been recommended for the work they do in the classroom.

Get our free mobile app

Thus far this year we’ve had a parent nominate a winning teacher, and students nominate the winning teacher, but this month is a little different. Our winner this month was nominated by her husband.

The February Teacher of the Month is Shaana Figallo from McKinley Area Learning Center in St. Cloud.

Photo Credit: Dave Thomas Townsquare Media Photo Credit: Dave Thomas Townsquare Media loading...

If you’ve ever known a teacher, you’ve probably known how they feel about their “calling” to help students. And that’s exactly how Mrs. Figallo described why she teaches as the tears rolled down her face.

Photo Credit: Dave Thomas Townsquare Media Photo Credit: Dave Thomas Townsquare Media loading...

She talked about the approach she takes in working with her students; she expects them to give their best and work hard because that’s the approach she takes to her job. “I’m not going to ask them to give effort for me and not show them that I am giving the same effort”.

Mrs. Figallo tries to show her students respect so they will want to give maximum effort. Some of her students are facing circumstances beyond their control and helping them understand that hard work and achievement should be important to them.

When I ask Shaana Figallo what the best moments are for her, she teared up again, and looked to her wall and pointed to gifts that had been made or brought in by her students. But she also said it’s when a student finishes their work or has a sense pride in what they’re doing.

To show that her students are a priority, a student came into the room while we were making the presentation and Mrs. Figallo excused herself from our conversation to address what the student needed.

The commitment to her students was exactly what stood out about her husband's letter.

“My lovely wife works extra hard every day and most weekends to help guide these kids in a challenging environment. She brings games, plans activities, offers snacks and other resources to create a learning space that hopes to help them feel seen.” her husband wrote.

His letter went on to say “Through the years, I've watched her pour all her energy into her profession as a teacher. I don't know where she gets it all while also being a loving wife and mother to our three boys. Sometimes I feel that the rewards for her work are few and far between so it would be nice to have her recognized for all those Saturdays she’s worked”.

Shaana Figallo was very surprised by this recognition and said that she felt a little awkward that her husband had nominated her, “isn’t that against the rules” she asked? I told her no, that her family recognized how important her students were to her and how hard she worked and how much her students needed her.

Photo Credit: Dave Thomas Townsquare Media Photo Credit: Dave Thomas Townsquare Media loading...

She mentioned her own kids had heard us talking about this contest on the air and had said that it would be very cool if she would win it one day. While we were there making the presentation, a co-worker came over to see why Mrs. Figallo was crying and her co-worker told me that she had just heard about this contest and she was going to nominate her, but she doesn’t need to now.

Teaching is so very important to Shaana Figallo, and so is her family. She wouldn’t be able to make the impact she does with her students without the love and support of her family. And the example she is setting for her own kids is sure to leave the same lasting impression that her care in the classroom leaves on her students.

If you know of a deserving teacher, nominate them at river967.com or mix949.com. You can also nominate them on the mobile app for each station. The apps are free in your app store.

Photo Credit: Dave Thomas Townsquare Media Photo Credit: Dave Thomas Townsquare Media loading...

Photo Credit: Dave Thomas Townsquare Media Photo Credit: Dave Thomas Townsquare Media loading...

We want to say Thank You to All Star Trophy and Awards in St. Cloud, as well as Coyote Moon Grill, St. Cloud Floral, Great Harvest Bread Company, and Little Caesars of St. Cloud for supplying the gifts for our contest.