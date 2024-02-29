St. Cloud Church Gives Your Tastebuds A Walk on the Wild Side

Ever go to a restaurant and be intrigued by an exotic item they're offering, but you're afraid to try it?

There’s an event coming up that will give you the chance to try some Wild Game you may have never eaten before.

Northland Bible Baptist Church in St. Cloud is holding their “Wild Game Dinner” on Saturday March 16th at the Church, 3686 County Road 8 S.E. in St. Cloud.

The menu will feature:

Shark Hors d'oeuvres

Rattlesnake and Python Sausage

Alligator Nuggets

Elk Meatballs

Bison Burgers

Venison Sticks

Fried Fish

Cheesy Potatoes

Baked Beans

Dinner Rolls

Pop, Water and Coffee

Carmelita Bar

The Hors d’oeuvres will be served starting at 11:30 and then the other items on the menu will be served starting at Noon. Seating is said to be limited so you should probably go ahead and get your tickets for the event while you still can. You must buy these tickets in advance, there will be no tickets sold the day of the event.

For adults, ticket prices are $15 and $10 for kids 3-7.

To buy your tickets, click here.

If you choose to use the online link, your payment will need to be made through PayPal. Once you make the purchase of your tickets, your tickets will be emailed to you. You can print them off and bring them or use your phone to show your tickets.

If you would rather not use the online link, you can stop by the church in person to purchase your tickets with cash or check. If you have questions, you can call the church office at 320-252-5677, and dial extension 0.

You can also email questions to the church at office@northlandchurch.com.

Assistant Pastor David Horning told me that this is the 2nd year for the event, and last year sold out. This year the church has added more available seats because so many people wanted to attend.

Pastor Horning told me the church got the idea for the event from a church in Ohio. Some of the meats that will be served will be purchased from local companies; like elk, venison, bison and fish.

The more non-traditional meats will be ordered from companies who specialize in those types of meat.

There will prizes given away from local companies supporting the event as well.

This is a unique event that the church is using as an outreach effort to connect who they are with their community.

