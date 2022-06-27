St. Cloud Area Legion Baseball Update – June 24th

LOCAL LEGION BASEBALL SCORES:

GAME OF THE WEEK:

SARTELL POST #277 5 FOLEY POST #298 1

(Thursday June 23rd)

The Post #298 defeated their rivals from Post #277, backed six very timely hits, including a huge double and very good defense. They put up four big runs in the fourth inning. Lefty Jalen Vorpahl started on the mound for Post #277, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty Drew Geiger threw one inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

Post #298 was led on offense by Dylan Simones, he went 1-for-3 with a double for three huge RBIs. Kade Lewis went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Will Thompson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Calen O’Connell went 2-for-3, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Gavan Schulte went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, Carson Gross was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Sam Frieler earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for Post #298 was Ethan Miller, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, five runs and he issued two walks. Trey Emmerich threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Post #298 was led on offense by Bryce Gapinski, he went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Brett Leabch went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Trey Emmerich had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, Mitchell Foss and Jace Molitor both earned a walk.

Tuesday June 21

Foley Post #298 10 Monticello Post #260 2

Wednesday June 22nd

Eden Valley Watkins Post #381/453 7 Maple Lake Post #131 2

Willmar Post #167 10 Cold Spring Post #455 0

Thursday June 23rd

Albany Post #482 4 Paynesville Post #271 2

Paynesville Post #271 5 Albany Post #482 0