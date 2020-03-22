St. Ben’s, St. John’s Online Only Through End Of Semester

ST. JOSEPH/COLLEGEVILLE -- The College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University will begin holding classes online starting Monday. Both schools have announced that they will have online instruction through the end of the semester.

In-person instruction and all campus activities and events are canceled for the remainder of the semester.

In a joint statement, St. John’s and St. Ben’s leaders say it was a difficult decision, as they had hoped to bring the community back together in person after April 14. However, they say, it has become clear that, despite their plans and hopes, returning after April 14 is no longer possible.

This decision will affect commencement and they are working to find opportunities for all to gather to celebrate commencement.