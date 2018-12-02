St. Ben’s Squeaks Out Win Over Gustavus

Saint Benedict held on in a close game to beat Gustavus 64-61 on Saturday in St. Joseph. The win kicked off MIAC play and snapped a two-game losing streak for the Bennies.

The first quarter of play was close with neither team leading by more than three points. CSB opened up the lead in the second quarter and entered the half ahead, 36-26.

The second half of play was just as exciting as the first. The Bennies took a 15-point lead early in the third, but the Gusties responded with an 11-2 run to make it a six-point game, 47-41. Gustavus got as close as 62-61 with 14 seconds remaining, but solid free throws allowed St. Ben’s to lock down the win.

Maddie Schmitz finished with 14 points. Megan Thompson scored 13, and McKenzie Holgate finished with 11.

The Bennies improve to 3-3 and will travel to St. Paul to take on St. Catherine University on Wednesday, Dec. 5th.