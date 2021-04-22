IS YOUR FURRY FRIEND FROM TCHS?

I have adopted three pets from local rescue's. The Tri County Humane Society is where I found my precious Mr. Bean, my grey tabby cat, and Pnuema, his long haired feline girlfriend. They are both beautiful, fun, entertaining and full of love. They totally take all my stress away when they cuddle up and purr next to me each and every night.

I also have my dog Gloria, who is from another great rescue called Grey Face Rescue & Retirement. I think it's important to remember that the animals can't speak for themselves, and it's up to us to do what we can to make sure they are being cared for.

Our Humane Society is one of the best anywhere; thanks to our generous and wonderful animal lovers all throughout central Minnesota.

EVENT DETAILS

This Saturday, one of Tri County Humane Society's major fundraising events will be taking place at the Sauk Rapids VFW Post 6992 in Sauk Rapids.

The event will take place from 5 until 8 pm, and will feature a tasty spaghetti dinner. There will also be a raffle and a silent auction.

Tickets for the dinner are just $10 a piece, and you can buy them by going to Tri County Humane Society, ordering them online by clicking HERE now, or by contacting Bill Nelson at 320.980.1179.

SILENT AUCTION

In addition to the fun and tasty dinner on Saturday night, you can also bid on your favorite silent auction items by clicking HERE now. The online auction begins on Friday, April 23rd at 8 am and continues all week until Friday, April 30th at 6pm.

You can view the items now by clicking HERE. Some of the items you'll be bidding on include:

Minnesota Vikings Collectable wine glasses

X Box One

Golf passes

Jewelry items

Original Paintings

Wind Chimes

So Much More!

Remind your friends, send them a link to this story so they can get their tickets for a great dinner Saturday night and don't forget to check out the unique items in the silent auction. Enjoy.