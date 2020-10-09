Souhan; Vikings Need Big Plays on Defense/Special Teams [PODCAST]

The Vikings play at Seattle against the Seahawks Sunday night at 7:20, pregame on WJON at 6:00. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON Today. He says for the Vikings to win the game Sunday they'll need some big plays on defense and on special teams. Jim says Seattle has been a high powered offense led by Russell Wilson and will be difficult to stop. Souhan says playing on the road will also be a challenge even though there won't be fans in the stands.

The Vikings got cornerback Mike Hughes back at practice Thursday but linebacker Eric Kendricks didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday. His status for Sunday in uncertain. The Chicago Bears improved to 4-1 after posting a 20-19 win over the Tampa Bay Bucs Thursday night. Jim says the Bears are a flawed 4-1 team.

The Minnesota Wild traded away veteran goaltender Devan Dubnyk to the San Jose Sharks earlier this week. Jim Souhan says the Wild will be one of many teams seeking many available goaltenders available in either free agency or in trade. Jim says this could be a building year but he isn't sure General Manager Bill Guerin will admit that.