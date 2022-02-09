Souhan: Vikings Have Two Realistic Options with Cousins

Quarterback Kirk Cousins' status with the Vikings is perhaps the number 1 pressing offseason issue the Vikings must address. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the front office with new General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has already begun work on how they will handle the Cousins situation. Cousins commands a $45 Million cap hit in 2022 as his contract stands now. Souhan says the Vikings have options on how to proceed going forward.

Rams Offensive Coordinator Kevin O'Connell is expected to be officially hired by the Vikings as their new head coach early next week for the Super Bowl. Souhan says O'Connell has said he is fairly high on Cousins having worked with him in the past with Washington. Jim says the 2 realistic options... the first is to play this year out with Cousins and then the team has the option to move on from him without a penalty after the 2022 season. The other option is to restructure Cousins' contract while extending his contract to allow for more money to be allocated to help the defense. By restructuring Cousins the Vikings could reduce his cap hit.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jim Souhan it is available below.