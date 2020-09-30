Souhan; Twins are Built to Win 6-3 [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 4-1 to the Houston Astros Tuesday in Game 1 of their best of 3 American League Wildcard series. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins are built to win 2-1 or 1-0 they are built to score 5 to 6 runs a game. Jim says the offense needs to respond today if they are to stay alive. The Twins managed just 4 hits and 1 run yesterday and squandered plenty of opportunities include failing to score despite loading the bases in the 1st inning.

The Twins start Jose Berrios on the mound today in Game 2. Jim says expecting Berrios to threw 6 to 7 shutout innings is too much to ask. He says Berrios is capable of doing that but shouldn't be asked to do that. Jim says the Twins played "tight" yesterday from the 1st inning on and really didn't have good at-bats the last 3 innings. Jim says Rocco Baldelli and Nelson Cruz are the vocal leaders on this team and both are nice guys. He says it would have been nice to have a more edgy Josh Donaldson available to them for this series.

The Tennessee Titans had 3 players and 5 staff members test positive for Covid-19 Tuesday. That triggered both the Titans and Vikings to close their facilities for now. The Vikings don't have a positive test as of Tuesday. Jim says he currently expects for the Vikings and Titans to play Sunday but he thinks they could move the game or games to Monday or Tuesday if they need to.