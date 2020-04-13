Souhan; Tough to Bring Contact Sports Back Soon [PODCAST]

The NBA has been talking about a plan to return to play within the next month. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says it is tough to envision contact sports like basketball and hockey to be acceptable anytime soon with Covid-19 so prevalent in so many communities. Based on that he doesn't expect the NBA or NHL to be back anytime soon. Jim thinks golf and baseball have a better chance of returning sooner because they don't require as much contact.

CBS played last year's final round of the Masters yesterday. Jim covered that event. He talks about how and why Tiger Woods seems to generate so much more interest from fans in the sport of golf.