Souhan; MLB Playing in Arizona in May is a Longshot [PODCAST]

Major League Baseball is reportedly looking at the possibility of having all 30 teams playing in Arizona at Chase Field and many spring training ballparks starting as early as May. The teams would play without fans and be isolated in hotels when not playing baseball. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says this idea is being considered but is a longshot.

The NHL has talked about playing games at Ralph Engelstad Area in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Jim doesn't see that happening and expects both the NHL and NBA to cancel their seasons.