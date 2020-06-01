Souhan; MLB Facing Critical Week [PODCAST]

The Major League Baseball Players Association has put together a proposal that they expect to be rejected by the owners but they hope this can lead to talks this week that can lead to an agreement to start play in early July.  Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today.  Jim says a deal doesn't have to happen this week but some owners already feel it is better to not play this season.

 

Jim wrote a column in the Star Tribune that is running today bringing up the point of the Vikings signing Colin Kaepernick.  He doesn't expect the Vikings to do it but thinks the timing of that couldn't be better for the Twin Cities.

