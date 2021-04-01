Souhan; Kenta Maeda Has Earned His Opening Day Start [PODCAST]

Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined Lee Voss on WJON today. Jim says Kenta Maeda has earned his opening day start based on performances last year and in spring training. He says Jose Berrios has overachieved in his career and is a solid number two starter but not an ace. He says the new infield will be great defensively but it's a matter of if they all can remain healthy. The Twins will take on the Brewers on WJON starting at 12:30 p.m.

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Knicks 102-101 at Target Center Wednesday night. Jim says it was an ugly game but the wolves got the win. He says a big fourth quarter performance by rookie Anthony Edwards was the difference maker in the game. He says the Timberwolves need to earn their respect in the NBA with some big wins like last night.

The Minnesota Wild dropped their second straight game against the Sharks Wednesday night. Jim says the team has looked sluggish lately and need a shot in the arm. He says they need to take more shots in games.

Minnesota native and Uconn Freshman Paige Bueckers is the AP Player of the Year. The first freshman to ever win the award. Jim says has surpassed any expectations.