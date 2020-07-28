Souhan; Baseball Can Continue for Now [PODCAST]

The Miami Marlins had 11 players and 2 coaches test positive for Covid-19 and that has forced at least 2 games to be postponed. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. Jim says this outbreak with the Marlins in concerning but baseball was planning some positive cases and has plans in place. He doesn't necessarily trust Commissioner Rob Manfred but Jim hopes baseball can continue. Jim says the NHL and NBA have a better chance of playing without incident due to the bubble plan that they have.

The Twins host the Cardinals in their home opener tonight at 7:10, pregame on WJON at 6:30. Jim isn't too optimistic about Homer Bailey but does say his appearance in last week's exhibition game may not be indicative of how good he is. Jim says Bailey was solid last season with the Royals and A's.

The Vikings vice president of sports medicine Eric Sugarman has tested positive for Covid-19. He and has family have tested positive and are experiencing mild symptoms to this point. Jim Souhan says Sugarman hasn't been around players for awhile and so far no front office staff have tested positive. Jim doesn't think there is ever an advantage to testing positive with Covid-19 since we don't know yet that a person who's had it has immunity.