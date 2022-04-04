Some Marriage Advice For The Guys This Wedding Season (SATIRE)
I like to think that I know a lot about marriage, since I've been married 3 times. Some may claim that because of that, I probably know nothing about marriage but "They weren't there, man".
Since that season when a lot of weddings are planned is just about here, I thought I'd pass along a few tongue in cheek suggestions for easing the sometimes pain of it all.
They say the first year of marriage is the toughest. From my experience, I'd have to disagree. I found the last year to be much tougher, so avoid that one.
It did take me a few tries to find the right one and it was worth the wait. Good luck!
