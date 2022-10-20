I'm not big on returning items to any retailer, so I seldom do. It is nice to know what return policies are at your local retailers, just in case you really do need to return a purchase. Unfortunately, some shoppers abuse return policies and make it tougher on the rest of us.

What are the restricted items? In Minnesota these are the items that are not returnable according to Yahoo Finance

1. Firearms and ammunition

Walmart’s return policy does not include any firearms or ammunition for firearms sold by the store. It also doesn’t cover airsoft and air guns, BB guns, or crossbows that may have been purchased at the retailer.

2. Prescription medications

Be aware that prescription medications cannot be taken back as a return.

3. Gas-powered vehicles

The retailer will take back other gas-powered equipment such as lawn mowers and chainsaws, for example, but the gas needs to be drained from the machinery before it’s returned.

4. Gift cards

Any gift cards for Walmart are ineligible to return for a refund.

5. Diabetic supplies

Stuff like meters and strips to test your blood glucose levels are not eligible to be returned to Walmart.

6. Test kits

Walmart’s policy prohibits any refunds for health-related test kits, such as pregnancy tests or home-diagnostics tests. And remember that the no-return policy includes COVID-19 test kits, which you may have stocked up on during the pandemic.

7. Used tires

Tires that have been mounted or used in any way won’t be taken back by the retailer.

8. Medical equipment

Items like crutches, walkers, or slings can be exchanged for exact or similar items within 90 days or refunded if they are new and unopened. But hygienic items like bedpans, bath seats, and other personal medical items can't be returned.

9. Breast pumps

Like other personal medical equipment, breast pumps that have been opened already are not included under Walmart’s return policy.

10. Electronics (Limits on returns)

Consumer electronics are allowed to be returned, but you have to get them back to the retailer within 30 days of purchase instead of the typical 90-day window.

11. Prescription glasses (Limits on returns)

Eyewear, including glasses and contacts, only has a 60-day return window if you’re not satisfied.

12. Drones (Limits on returns)

Like other electronics, they can only be returned within 30 days of purchase.

There may be some exceptions,

