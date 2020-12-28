Snowstorm Possible to Wrap-up the Year

UNDATED -- Snow will overspread the area Tuesday afternoon and continue into Tuesday night.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in central and southern MN and west-central WI. 2-5" of snowfall is expected.

Use caution if traveling as roads could become slippery.

So far for December, we've had 3.6 inches of snow in St. Cloud, which is 4.5 inches below normal. For the season, we've had 19.4 inches of snow in St. Cloud, which is 2.1 inches above normal.