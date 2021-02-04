Snow Totals: Several Minnesota Towns Received 4-5 Inches of Snow

UNDATED -- The quick-moving snow system that moved through Minnesota early Thursday morning dropped several inches of snow in areas to the south of St. Cloud.

The National Weather Service says Hutchinson had 5.8 inches of new snow, Bird Island got 5.4 inches, Redwood Falls 5.3 inches, both Buffalo and Big Lake had 5 inches, and both Otsego and Dassel received 4.5 inches of snow.

Northwest winds gusting up to 40 mph Thursday afternoon, along with falling temperatures and blowing snow will continue to impact road conditions well after the snow ends.

