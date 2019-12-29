Snow Totals from Weekend Snowstorm

UNDATED -- Snowfall totals reached into the double digits up in northern Minnesota this weekend. Here is a look at some of the totals from Saturday and Sunday posted from the National Weather Service.

Bemidji - 13 inches

Elbow Lake - 13 inches

Bagley - 13 inches

Big Fork - 12.5 inches

Detroit Lakes - 12 inches

Park Rapids - 12 inches

Crookston - 12 inches

Frazee - 11 inches

Chisholm - 10.4 inches

Madison - 9 inches

Canby - 9 inches

Walker - 9 inches

Federal Dam - 8 inches

National Weather Service