Snow Totals from Weekend Snowstorm

UNDATED -- Snowfall totals reached into the double digits up in northern Minnesota this weekend.  Here is a look at some of the totals from Saturday and Sunday posted from the National Weather Service.

Bemidji - 13 inches
Elbow Lake - 13 inches
Bagley - 13 inches
Big Fork - 12.5 inches
Detroit Lakes - 12 inches
Park Rapids - 12 inches
Crookston - 12 inches
Frazee - 11 inches
Chisholm - 10.4 inches
Madison - 9 inches
Canby - 9 inches
Walker - 9 inches
Federal Dam - 8 inches

National Weather Service
