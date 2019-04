UNDATED -- As expected, the heaviest snow from Monday's and Tuesday's snow systems fell up in northern Minnesota. Grand Rapids had the highest amount with nine inches of new snow, followed by Bemidji at seven inches.

Here in central Minnesota Melrose reports three inches, St. Cloud officially had 2.5 inches, Paynesville 2.2 inches, Sauk Rapids two inches, St. Joseph two inches, and Paynesville two inches.