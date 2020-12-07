Snow Possible Late this Week

UNDATED -- We are watching a storm system that may potentially bring impactful winter weather to portions of the Upper Midwest Friday through Saturday.

We know very little about the details of the storm at this point, as plenty of uncertainty remains regarding the track, timing, and intensity of this system.

So far this season we've had 15.8 inches of snow in St. Cloud. The average for this point in the season is 11.1 inches, so we're 4.7 inches above normal. Last year at this time we had 12.7 inches of snow.