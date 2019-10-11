Snow Moving Into Minnesota For the Weekend

UNDATED -- A storm system that was across the Upper Midwest Friday morning, will continue to intensify.

Cold air has arrived and winds will increase during the day, and peak during the afternoon and evening.

Gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be common in western Minnesota, with 30 to 45 mph gusts across southern and east-central Minnesota.

Light snow will begin over west-central Minnesota, and spread southeast tonight. The light snow will continue across Minnesota, and western Wisconsin on Saturday.

Snowfall amounts will be greatest in the Dakotas, but parts of west central Minnesota around Alexandria could receive up to six inches of snow before it tapers off late Saturday night, and Sunday morning. Most areas across central and southern Minnesota, as well as west central Wisconsin will see a light dusting, or perhaps up to an inch or two of snow before it ends.