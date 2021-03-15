Snow Impacting Southern Minnesota

UNDATED -- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for counties just to the south of St. Cloud including Wright, Meeker and Kandiyohi. The advisory will be in effect from 10:00 a.m. Monday until 7:00 p.m. Monday. Snow accumulations of three to six inches are possible. Winds gusting up to 35 miles an hour are also possible.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for areas further south.

National Weather Service

Snowfall amounts haven't changed too much across the region. The heaviest snow is still on track to fall across southern/southwest Minnesota.

