Slight Risk for Strong Storms Overnight
UNDATED -- Stearns County is in an area of marginal risk for severe weather, predominately overnight tonight.
There is a small (30%) chance for scattered thunderstorms across western Minnesota late this evening and overnight.
Storms are expected to develop in the Dakotas and move through Minnesota.
Make sure to have a way to receive alerts, especially overnight, if the weather turns severe.
It's our last chance for rain in a while according to the National Weather Service, with temperatures a bit above normal, a prolonged dry pattern will return through next weekend.
