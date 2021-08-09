Slight Risk for Strong Storms Overnight

UNDATED -- Stearns County is in an area of marginal risk for severe weather, predominately overnight tonight.

There is a small (30%) chance for scattered thunderstorms across western Minnesota late this evening and overnight.

National Weather Service

Storms are expected to develop in the Dakotas and move through Minnesota.

Make sure to have a way to receive alerts, especially overnight, if the weather turns severe.

It's our last chance for rain in a while according to the National Weather Service, with temperatures a bit above normal, a prolonged dry pattern will return through next weekend.

