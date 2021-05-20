Slight Chance for Storms Thursday, Maybe 90 on Saturday

UNDATED -- A few stronger storms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening.

Primary risks will be hail up to 1 inch and 60 mph wind gusts, but a weak tornado cannot be ruled out.

On Wednesday evening we officially had .48 inches of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

We're still 1.39 inches below normal for the month of May, but just .12 inches below normal for precipitation for the year so far.

National Weather Service

A few stronger storms are possible over Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota Friday afternoon and evening.

Primary risks will be hail up to 1 inch and 60 mph wind gusts.

Looking ahead to Saturday the forecast is calling for highs to reach into the upper 80s, and possibly could hit 90.

Get our free mobile app