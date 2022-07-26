Slight Chance for Storms in Southwestern Minnesota

UNDATED -- A weak cold front will swing through the region Tuesday afternoon.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop along and ahead of the frontal boundary with a few becoming strong to severe over Southwest Minnesota.

Elsewhere, isolated thunderstorms and showers are possible, but are not expected to sensibly help the drought conditions in the Twin Cities Metro.

Get out and enjoy the pleasant weather expected this week, because the changing of the calendar to August also looks to bring the return of above-normal temperatures.

