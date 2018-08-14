ST. CLOUD -- The crowded field of nine candidates was trimmed down to six in the St. Cloud Area School Board election on Tuesday.

The top vote-getter was Zachary Dorholt with 5,102 votes, followed by Natalie Ringsmuth with 4,596, and Larry Hosch with 4,448. The next three in order are Les Green with 4,084, Beth Schlangen with 3,638, and Peter Hamerlinck with 2,975.

The three people eliminated from the race are Kathleen Steiner who finished with 2,820 votes, Scott Andreason with 2,536, and Thomas Kufalk with 1,216.

The six candidates will face each other in the General election in November when they will be vying for three open seats on the board.