Sign Up Now for “The Amazing-est Race (From Home)” & Win Cash

I had never heard of a race like this until I talked with my friend and Events & Brand Manger of The United Way of Central Minnesota the other day. It's "The Amazing-est Race (from home).

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Here are the details.

WHAT IS IT?

The Amazing-est Race (from home) is a St. Cloud wide scavenger hunt consisting of teams of 2-4. Using a cell phone and easy to use app, teams will be given a series of clues and challenges to complete in a 2 hour time period.

Each challenge will be worth different point values, and some will include bonus points, so teams will need to strategize how to earn the most points.

You will use your creativity, knowledge of St. Cloud, and of course your phone to race your way to first!

HOW DOES IT WORK?

Teams will receive and submit challenges through an app on their cell phone. These challenges have been created by the United Way staff, and will include physical, mental, and even food challenges.Don't worry...when they say food challenges, they aren't going to make you eat spiders...it's just fun 'ways' you might need to eat some food choices.

WHERE IS THIS EVENT HAPPENING?

St. Cloud area

WHO CAN PARTICIPATE?

Teams of 2-4, This is great for families, couples, friends, co-workers. It’s a really great teamwork activity so pick someone you like!

WHAT IF I'M NOT ATHLETIC?

Don't worry. You don't have to be athletic to participate or to win. Since teams are earning points for challenges you must strategize how to earn the most.

Since they are trying to keep everyone spread out to keep all teams safe, this year they are allowing any mode of transportation – bike, roller skates, skateboard, car, feet, whatever works for you and your teammates.

PRIZES

You and your team can win CASH! Cash prizes are sponsored by GeoComm and will be awarded to the teams who score the most points.

GET REGISTERED NOW

Since space is limited, it is recommended that you sign up as soon as possible. Registration will close on Wednesday before the event.

https://www.unitedwayhelps.org/events/amazingest-race

FOR MORE INFORMATION

United Way of Central Minnesota

921 1st Street North, Suite 200

St. Cloud, MN 56303

Phone: 320.229.3511

www.unitedwayhelps.org