Sign is Up Looks Like Raising Cane’s Opening Soon in St. Cloud

Driving down Division Street in St. Cloud first you'll notice all of the construction going on, with a lot of intersection closures. You will also notice some new buildings going up. One of which is Raising Cane's chicken fingers.

Raising Cane's is being constructed in the former Ciatti's location. There are a few chicken places in the St. Cloud area. All of them specializing in something a little different than the other. Raising Cane's specializes in chicken fingers. They also have a special sauce that they (of course) claim is the best sauce you can put on chicken.

When I originally spoke with their marketing person a couple of months ago, he mentioned that they were hoping to open somewhere in the October- November time frame. And from the looks of the building being constructed that looks to be fairly accurate.

They are also in the process of hiring their managers and staff for this location. Previous restaurant management is preferred. If you have some experience in the food industry, might be a good idea to put in your application/resume.

Raising Cane's usually has been involved in many community activities and charities around whatever city they are in. This is the first Cane's restaurant in the St. Cloud area, but there are several in the Twin Cities metro. You can see some of the previous events that they have been involved in on their website. While you are perusing their website, you will see opportunities to purchase many items with the Raising Cane's logo.

When there is a clear date on when the official opening date will be, we will update.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.