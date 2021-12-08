Ship Early! Holiday Shipping Deadlines for 2021
In addition to the shipping of gifts from one family to another, online shopping is expected to exceed previous records, which also means...yep, more shipping.
A word to the wise from the shipping experts: Ship Early.
From the United States Postal Service:
It is expected that more holiday gifts and greetings will be sent through the mail this year, as families and friends will hold virtual celebrations instead of opening gifts in person. The Postal Service always encourages customers to send their holiday gifts and cards early. This year is no different.
Sending a Christmas package? Here are the 2021 holiday shipping deadlines to get it there in time for the USPS, UPS, and FedEx:
2021 USPS Holiday Deadlines
- DEC 15: Retail Ground
- DEC 17: First Class Mail
- DEC 18: Priority Mail
- DEC 23: Priority Mail Express
2021 UPS Holiday Deadlines
- DEC 15: Ground
- DEC 21: 3-Day Select
- DEC 22: 2nd Day Air
- DEC 23: Next Day Air
2021 FedEx Holiday Deadlines
- DEC 15: Ground & Home Delivery
- DEC 21: Express Saver
- DEC 22: 2 Day & 2 Day AM
- DEC 23: Standard Overnight, Priority Overnight, and First Overnight
Simple shipping math; the later you send it, the more it's going to cost.
