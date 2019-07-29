Sheriff’s Office Wants Help Finding Foley Runaway

FOLEY -- Benton County authorities are asking for your help in finding a missing teenager just months after he ran away the first time.

Sheriff Troy Heck says 17-year-old Randall Weisser of Foley ran away from a shelter care facility back on June 4th, but the sheriff says new information leads authorities to believe Weisser may be endangering his own well-being.

Authorities believe the teen is in the St. Cloud area.

Weisser is described as a black male, about 5' 10" tall, weighing 240 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Weisser first went missing back in April, but tips from the community led to his safe return just days later.

Anyone with information about the boy's location is asked to contact the Benton County Sheriff's Office at 320-968-7201 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 800-255-1301.