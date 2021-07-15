Sheriff’s Office Says Body Found in St. Stephen Ruled A Suicide

ST. STEPHEN -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a cause of death has been determined after a body was found in St. Stephen.

The Midwest Medical Examiners Office says the person died as a result of a suicide.

On Monday afternoon a jogger reported finding the body in the ditch near the intersection of County Road 5 and 65th Avenue.

The sheriff's office says no further information will be released regarding the incident.