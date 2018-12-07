Sheriff: Collegeville Resident Loses $150K in Phone Scam

COLLEGEVILLE -- A Collegeville resident has lost about $150,000 in a scam that took place throughout most of the year.

Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson says the victim received a phone call about 9-10 months ago saying they won $6.5 million through the Publisher's Clearing House Sweepstakes.

Throughout the year the scammer called the victim asking for money so they could receive the lottery winnings. The victim continued to give the scammer money, totaling about $150,000.

Gudmundson says the chances of recovering the funds are slim. He reminds you that in sweepstakes scams the scammer typically asks the "winner" to send money to claim their prize. This is illegal and won't happen in a legal sweepstakes contest.

If you have concerns about scams you can check out the Minnesota Attorney General's website below.