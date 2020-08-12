Sherburne County Reports 2 More COVID-Related Deaths

ST. PAUL -- Sherburne County has recorded two more deaths due to complications related to COVID-19. The Minnesota Department of Health says both people were in their 80s. Sherburne County now has 10 people who have died with coronavirus.

As for new cases in the tri-county area, Stearns has three new cases, Sherburne has four, and Benton has three. Statewide there were 470 new confirmed cases Tuesday, that's 138 more than the day before.

The state had 12 deaths Tuesday, six more than the previous day.

Hospitalizations remain steady at 335, down two, and ICU patients are at 154, up seven.