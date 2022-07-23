UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for part of Minnesota. The watch is in effect until 2:00 p.m. and includes the area just to the south of St. Cloud.

Round 1 of 2 severe thunderstorm threats today. Wind, hail, and lightning are the primary threats.

Thunderstorms will impact western Minnesota into southern Minnesota Saturday morning, and eastern Minnesota/western Wisconsin during the afternoon.

At least a few severe thunderstorms are likely with damaging wind the main threat, but large hail and a few tornadoes could be possible during the afternoon.

