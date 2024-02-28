Seven Famous People Buried Or Memorialized In Minnesota

We all know Minnesota is a great place to live... but is it a great place to die? Several famous folks are either buried or memorialized in the state.

PRINCE

June 7th, 1958 - April 21st, 2016

Perhaps the single most famous person on this list, Prince was born and raised in Minnesota before passing away (in Minnesota) in 2016. Prince is memorialized at his Paisley Park Studios in Chanhassen. He also has a highway (Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway) near Paisley Park.

PHIL HARTMAN

September 24th, 1948 - May 28th, 1998

Phil Hartman starred on Saturday Night Live and Newsradio while also appearing in films such as Jingle All The Way, Small Soldiers, Houseguest and many, many other films from the late 1970's through his death in 1998.

Although his ashes were scattered in California, Hartman has a headstone memorial at Greenwood Cemetery in Thief River Falls, Minnesota.

ROBERT VELLINE (BOBBY VEE)

April 30th, 1943 - October 24th, 2016

Bobby Vee was among the most popular teen idols of the 1960's who had 38 Hot 100 hits, which included six gold singles. Born in North Dakota, he moved his family from Los Angeles to St. Cloud, Minnesota in the 1980's.

Vee is memorialized at Saint John The Baptist Parish Cemetery in Collegeville, Minnesota.

HERB BROOKS

August 5th, 1937 - August 11th, 2003

Brooks coached hockey at nearly every level in Minnesota including stints with the University of Minnesota, St. Cloud State University, the Minnesota North Stars and the United States Olympic team.

Brooks is memorialized at Roselawn Cemetery in Roseville, Minnesota.

CURT HENNIG

March 28th, 1958 - February 10th, 2003

Known to wrestling fans as "Mr. Perfect," Hennig is the son of former wrestling superstar Larry "The Ax" Hennig and the dad of Joe Hennig aka Curtis Axel.

Hennig is memorialized at Gethsemane Cemetery in New Hope, Minnesota.

MITCH HEDBERG

February 24th, 1968 - March 29th, 2005

Hedberg was a St. Paul-born comedian known for his unique delivery and observations of normal, everyday things. He had guest appearances on TV shows such as That 70's Show and movies like Lords of Dogtown.

Hedberg is memorialized at Roselawn Cemetery in Roseville, Minnesota.

PAULINE PHILLIPS aka ABIGAIL VAN BUREN

July 4th, 1918 - January 16th, 2013

Phillips was best known as the columnist behind the popular "Dear Abbey" newspaper advice column, which began in 1956. She was born in Sioux City, Iowa before moving to Minneapolis in 1939.

Phillips is memorialized at Minneapolis Jewish Cemetery in Richfield, Minnesota.