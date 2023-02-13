See Photos From ‘LEAF – Night Of The Stars’ 2023

LEAF NIGHT OF THE STARS

LEAF Night of the Stars happened this past weekend on Friday and Saturday nights at the Tech High School Auditorium; an absolutely beautiful auditorium for two nights filled with talented children in our area, performing vocal and instrumental solos, broadway music performances, dance, and more. Pictured above are some of the behind-the-scenes crew bringing it all together.

GARY ZWACK IS BACK AS THE HOST OF THE EVENING

Gary Zwack, Tech High School Band Director Emeritus, was back complete with a night's worth of chicken jokes and providing introductions to all the wonderful performers.

There were over 25 acts performed for the evening.

The kids perform not only for the experience of being on stage, many of them for the first time, but because it will help future generations be able to pursue their dreams in whatever they are interested. The funds raised help support so many programs.

LEAF-SUPPORTED PROGRAMS AND SERVICES

Some of the things that are provided because of this finding include:

Activities Participation Fund - A program designed to help children who may not otherwise be able to afford their child, to be in a program due to economic circumstances.

Adopt-A-Classroom - A way for businesses and individuals to get together to help support supplies for classrooms for classroom tools like markers, pencils and notebooks.

Homeless Student Services - School supplies, clothing, food, and crisis housing for children in dire situations, so they can continue to learn, and be able to focus.

As an individual or business, you can make a donation by clicking HERE. You can also decide to donate to a particular area of your choice.

To see photos of past LEAF programs, you can click HERE.

ROLL AND READ SCHOOL BUS PROGRAM

The Packrat bus provides a 'library on wheels' during the summer months, and you can donate to the Packrat program by clicking HERE.

VOLUNTEERING

If you are interested in becoming more involved in the PACKRAT program, you can click HERE.

