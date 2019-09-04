Second Hotel in Two-Hotel Project Opens in Waite Park

WAITE PARK -- A large-scale two-hotel construction project is finally complete in Waite Park.

Lamont Companies announced Tuesday they have officially opened the second of the two hotels, the Hilton Garden Inn.

The new hotel offers modern and contemporary designs, state-of-the-art fitness center, pool and hot tub and access to the new 15,000 square-foot conference room called The Park Event Center. The hotel also plans to open a new onsite restaurant, Mavericks Steak and Cocktails, which will open in the near future.

General Manager Dan Lovaas says their business brings an award-winning, global upscale brand of hotels to the area.

This new property offers guests convenient and inviting accommodations, whether traveling for business or leisure. Our Team Members strive to make each guest's stay better and brighter through heartfelt interactions and thoughtful service.

The hotels are owned and operated by the Silver Leaf Lodging Group, which began this project back in 2016.

The first of the two hotels, The Residence Inn, opened back in November of last year.

The two hotel-complex was built on the site of the former Tri-County Mobile Home Park, which was sold to make way for the facilities.