SCTCC Baseball Results

ST. CLOUD TECH COLLEGE CYCLONES

CYCLONES (GREEEN/BLACK) WORLD SERIES

WHITNEY PARK

GAME #3 THURSDAY 19th

(3:00)

GAME #2

CYCLONES GREEN 7 CYCLONES BLACK 3

The Green came back to defeat the Black to tie up the series, backed by eight hits, including four doubles, solid defense and solid pitching performance. Green took an early lead and Black scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to make the score 3-2. The Green put up five runs in the top of the seventh. The Green starting pitcher was righty Brock Woitalla a sophomore from Monticello HS. He threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Aiden Motte a sophomore from Oak Park, Florida, threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Green offense was led by freshman Alejandro Diaz from Venezuela. He went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Sophomore Sam Holthaus from St. Cloud Apollo HS went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Freshman Elian Mezquita from St. Cloud Cloud Tech HS went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he scored a run and he had a stolen base. Freshman Owen Bode from Little Falls HS went 2-for3 with a double for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Brock Woitalla went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Freshman Will Thorn from Becker HS earned a walk and he scored a run and sophomore Carson Reeve from PEM HS scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Black was righty Clayden Hansen from Willmar HS. He threw four innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Lefty Trent Wentlandtfrom Paynesville Area HS threw two innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Righty Evan Acheson from Rocori HS threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Black offense was led by sophomore Will VanBeck from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa HS, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs. Sophomore Landon Janzen went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Sophomore Asher Giese from Burnsville HS went 1-for-3 with a triple. Sophomore Blaine Fischer from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch. Freshman Sam Nistler from Eden Valley-Watkins HS was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Sophomore Trent Wendlandt from Paynesville Area HS was credited for a RBI and he scored a run.