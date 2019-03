St. Cloud State hockey play by play broadcaster Jim Erickson joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Friday to preview the Huskies' series at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

Erickson chats about Jack Ahcan, Patrick Newell, the Huskies' bye week and more.

"Hang Up and Listen" can be heard Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.