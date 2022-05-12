SCSU Athletic Director Heather Weems Named NCHC Commissioner

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud State University Athletics Director Heather Weems has been named the new commissioner of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.

She replaces Josh Fenton who left the NCHC and accepted the same position with the Summit League.

Weems has been the SCSU Athletics Director since 2012 and will be the first woman to serve in the role.

SCSU President Robbyn Wacker says her commitment to St. Cloud State has been remarkable.

It has been an honor to work with Heather during my past 4 years at St. Cloud State University. She has been at the forefront of ensuring that our athletic coaches and campus recreation staff were able to provide highest quality experiences for our students, student-athletes, faculty, staff, community and fans.

During her tenure, St. Cloud State's athletic programs have had five NCAA Division II wrestling national championships, 51 NCAA Tournament berths, 28 team conference titles, five NSIC titles in women's swim and dive in addition to the hundreds of all-conferecne and academic all-conference honorees.

Weems' last day on campus will be June 7th. St. Cloud State University will begin the process of hiring a new athletics director immediately.