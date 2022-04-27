SCSU Alum Finds His Stride As NBA G League Head Coach

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud State University alum is making waves in the coaching ranks.

Mahmoud Abdelfattah just wrapped up his third season as head coach of the Houston Rocket's G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

The Vipers defeated the Delaware Blue Coats earlier this month to capture their second NBA G League Championship in four years, but the first with Abdelfattah as coach.

He says it's been a long uphill grind to get to this moment and credits his mentors who played a role in his success.

I've been fortunate enough to learn from great people and great coaches that I can't be thankful enough. From coach Kevin Schlagel to Matt Riemer to Joseph Blair and the staff here at RGV, I wouldn't be in the position today without those guys.

Abdelfattah led the Vipers to a 24-10 record and was named NBA G League Coach of the year this past season.

He says while this has been a historic season in his coaching career, he still has aspirations of making it to the NBA.

You never want to stop short. I think if you stop short and you get too comfortable you begin to limit your knowledge and don't have that want to learn and grow. What ever the next step is I want to continue to grow and see where this will take me.

Four of the Viper's previous five coaches have made it to the NBA, including current Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch.

Abdelfattah says he's appreciative of the relationships he's made throughout his career.

Before joining the Vipers in 2017, Abdelfattah spent four seasons as an assistant coach for St. Cloud State University. Prior to that, he played basketball for the Huskies from 2008-2010.

