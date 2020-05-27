Sauk Rapids-Rice High School Graduation [PODCAST]

Sauk Rapids-Rice honored the 2020 graduating class with a outdoor social distanced ceremony with graduates and families in the parking lot listening to speeches and a list of the graduates. WJON carried the ceremony. Below you'll find a podcast of the listing of the graduates.

WJON will broadcast the Becker High School graduation Friday night starting at 7 p.m., the Foley High School graduation at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night and the Sartell-St. Stephen high school graduation starting at 9 p.m. Saturday.