HOMEOWNERS UPSET WITH LOCAL OFFICIALS

There are some homeowners in Sauk Rapids that are pretty upset with some recent fines they were sited, apparently for not complying with the Sauk Rapids city nuisance ordinance regarding their property.

SAUK RAPIDS NUISANCE ORDINANCE

But back in 2015, Sauk Rapids had many people upset that homeowners were not being held accountable for maintaining their property, and the Sauk Rapids City Council unanimously approved amending the nuisance ordinance that regulates residential property maintenance. Perhaps the homeowners were unaware of this ordinance?

RETALIATION

In retaliation for being fined, the homeowners are obviously very upset and have now put up several signs in their front yard, demanding that because they were fined, Chief Beise should resign and that the Sauk Rapids Police need to equally enforce the law.

WHAT DO YOU THINK?

How do you feel about this? Do you think that people should be able to have as many cars as they want on the roads next to their properties? What about the abundance of "Stuff" in the yard surrounding the home? Does it matter if it's a mess? How much stuff? Or should every homeowner be able to fill their yards up with vehicles, boats, mattresses, etc?

I'm not sure if there are other properties in Sauk Rapids that have had similar issues that were not fined for non-compliance, but clearly, this homeowner feels that they were singled out.

It's my understanding that homeowners are given a certain amount of time to clean up the property before receiving fines. How does law enforcement determine what is compliant and non-compliant?

I'd love to know your feelings on this issue. Send your responses to Kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com.

