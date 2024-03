UNDATED -- The heaviest snow from Saturday fell down in the Twin Cities Metro area.

Snowfall totals from the National Weather Service:

Hopkins -- 6"

Excelsior - 6"

Maple Grove- 5.2"

Minneapolis - 5"

Plymouth - 4"

Fridley - 4"

Mora - 4"

Hutchinson - 3.6"

Pleasant Lake - 3"

Kimball - 2.5"

St. Joseph - 1.5"

Paynesville - 1.5"

