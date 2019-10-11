Sartell Woman Struck, Killed By Vehicle

SARTELL -- A Sartell woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday night.

The Sartell Police Department says 37-year-old Nadia Filsmyer died at the scene. Officers were called to 2nd Street South and Horizon Avenue South at 8:45 p.m. By the time officers got there several fire fighters were already on scene.

The vehicle had been going west on 2nd Street when Filsmyer was struck in the traffic lane. The driver, 47-year-old Michelle Anderson of Sartell, was not hurt.

The incident remains under investigation.