Sartell Student Designs Christmas Card for Local Business

SARTELL (WJON News) - A student at Pine Meadow Primary School in Sartell is the creator behind a local businesses Christmas card.

Granite City Tire and Auto partnered with the school to created a card design contest for the students.

Get our free mobile app

First and second grade students use their art class to each create a wintery scene. The winning design was a snow globe featuring a winter wonderland inside.

The school says the drawing will be the background for Granite City Tire and Auto's December business flyer.

As part of the partnership, the business donated $1,000 to the school's art department.