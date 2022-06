SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen School District has a new middle school principal.

The district has chosen Angela Safran to replace Laura Arndt who left to become the Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School principal.

Safran has been the Holdingford Secondary School principal for grades 7-12 and the district assessment coordinator since 2018.

Safran will begin her new role in Sartell this fall.

